Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.45 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Liberty Broadband worth $75,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $168.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

