Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $79.82 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of Cerus worth $79,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 132,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $963.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,662 shares of company stock worth $1,573,704. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.