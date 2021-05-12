Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $84.48 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Apartment Income REIT worth $84,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

