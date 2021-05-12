Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $86.62 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of CBRE Group worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

