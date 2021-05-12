Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.97 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $87,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,239.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,241.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,929 shares of company stock worth $8,322,383. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

