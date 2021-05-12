Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Incyte worth $74,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.