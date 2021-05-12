Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Wayfair worth $70,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research firms have commented on W. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.