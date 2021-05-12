Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Occidental Petroleum worth $80,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

