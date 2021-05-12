Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CDW worth $76,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

CDW opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

