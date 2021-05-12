Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Regions Financial worth $68,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Regions Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 357,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

