Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,054 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $75,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

