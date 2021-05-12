Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 158,697 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.30% of Agora worth $68,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:API opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

