Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,096 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $81,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

