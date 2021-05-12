Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,241 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $76,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIO opened at $596.38 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.62 and its 200 day moving average is $592.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

