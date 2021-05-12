Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.60% of Agree Realty worth $68,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

