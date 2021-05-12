Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Ameren worth $72,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

