Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $72,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -290.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

