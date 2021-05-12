Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 109,131 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ball worth $83,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

