Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,481 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of VeriSign worth $72,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

VRSN stock opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,013. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

