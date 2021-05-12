Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 124,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

