Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,592 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of The Clorox worth $86,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

