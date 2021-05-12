Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,123 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,386 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Expedia Group worth $74,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.50. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

