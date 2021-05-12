Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,673 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of MarketAxess worth $85,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,250 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.