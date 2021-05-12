Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,874 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fortinet worth $87,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Fortinet by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

