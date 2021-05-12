Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,465 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.56% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $83,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

