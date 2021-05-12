Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 211,488 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

