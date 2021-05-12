Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,579 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,579 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Church & Dwight worth $77,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

