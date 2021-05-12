Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,777 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,110 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Citrix Systems worth $66,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

