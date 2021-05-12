Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,970 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $66,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $176.06 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.