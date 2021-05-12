Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,735 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Extra Space Storage worth $87,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

