Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,066 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of ONEOK worth $71,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

