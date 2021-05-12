Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,437 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $73,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.41 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

