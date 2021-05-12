Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Okta worth $84,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Okta by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.