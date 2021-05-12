Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Bio-Techne worth $66,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

TECH stock opened at $415.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average is $351.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

