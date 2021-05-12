Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of PPL worth $72,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

PPL stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

