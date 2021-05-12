Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of CarMax worth $69,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 284.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

CarMax stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $138.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.