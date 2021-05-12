Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SUM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

