Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 million-$1.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WISA traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 268,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

