Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.69 million.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.