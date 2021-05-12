Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $15.32. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 85,001 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.7993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

