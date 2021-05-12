Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Raised by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. 3,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

