SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $150.58 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. SUN has a market capitalization of $150.58 million and approximately $163.80 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $29.98 or 0.00058881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,453 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

