Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.42. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 9,955 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

