Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $375.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.50 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

