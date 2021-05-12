Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.54% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $68,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 75,247 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

