SuperCoin Market Cap Hits $133,264.86 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $133,264.86 and $131.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,188,424 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.