Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $481.00

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 481 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 699175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

The company has a market capitalization of £382.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

