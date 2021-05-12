Superdry’s (SDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 478.89 ($6.26) on Friday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($6.28). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £392.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

