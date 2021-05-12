SuperFarm One Day Volume Reaches $15.15 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $179.17 million and $15.15 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001054 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.00733385 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00021772 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

