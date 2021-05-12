Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

